 Indore: FM, GST Council & CBIC Fail To File Reply In SC
The double bench of the Supreme Court had issued notice to file reply to all three on the issue of seeking permission to file revised return under GST regime.

Manish UpadhyayUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 12:37 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the case related to seeking permission for filing revised return under GST regime, respondents Union finance ministry, GST Council of India and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) failed to file the reply within the stipulated 30 days before the double bench of Supreme Court, on Monday.

Senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, Pradeep Kanthed, had filed a petitioner in person (PIP) in this regard before the double bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Ujjawal Bhuyan of Supreme Court.

The double bench had issued notices on October 20, 2023 to the respondents and directed them to file their reply in 30 days.

Kanthed said that as of November 20, i.e. Monday, none of the three had filed their reply. He said that he was planning to present an oral submission before the court.

In the petition Kanthed had demanded that similar to other tax regimes and earlier indirect tax regime, the tax payers of GST should also be allowed to file a revised return.

