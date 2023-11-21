Indore: FM, GST Council & CBIC Fail To File Reply In SC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the case related to seeking permission for filing revised return under GST regime, respondents Union finance ministry, GST Council of India and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) failed to file the reply within the stipulated 30 days before the double bench of Supreme Court, on Monday.

Senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, Pradeep Kanthed, had filed a petitioner in person (PIP) in this regard before the double bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Ujjawal Bhuyan of Supreme Court.

The double bench had issued notices on October 20, 2023 to the respondents and directed them to file their reply in 30 days.

Kanthed said that as of November 20, i.e. Monday, none of the three had filed their reply. He said that he was planning to present an oral submission before the court.

In the petition Kanthed had demanded that similar to other tax regimes and earlier indirect tax regime, the tax payers of GST should also be allowed to file a revised return.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)