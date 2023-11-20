MP Air Quality Check: Bhopal Records Poor AQI At 269, Indore At 240, Damoh Breathes Cleanest At 64

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a snapshot of the current air quality across the state, the Air Quality Index (AQI) presents a diverse picture. Bhopal is currently experiencing poor air quality with an AQI value of 269, indicating potential health concerns. Indore is also in the poor category with an AQI of 240. However, some cities are faring better, with Damoh showing satisfactory air quality at an AQI of 64. Ujjain is in the poor category with an AQI of 239, while Dewas falls into the moderate range at 198. Jabalpur reports a moderate AQI of 109, while Gwalior is in the poor category with an AQI of 236.

These AQI values reflect the current state of air quality in these cities, emphasizing the need for continued monitoring and efforts to address pollution concerns.

Weather conditions in Bhopal are expected to compete between cool and warm this week. While the nights will be marked by a pleasant chill, daytime skies will be adorned with clouds. The possibility of rain looms on November 26, and meteorologists predict a noticeable drop in temperatures post-November 28.

Over the past two days, Bhopal has witnessed a shift in weather patterns, with Saturday experiencing a stillness in the air. Clouds made a welcome appearance during the day, resulting in mild cold conditions. However, the night did not witness a dip in temperatures, with the minimum temperature reaching 15.8 degrees Celsius. Sunday morning brought a sense of warmth, only to be followed by a cool evening.

Monday is expected to see cloud cover persisting, followed by a sunnier spell on November 21-22. Clouds are forecasted to return on November 23, with the weather department hinting at light rain on November 26.

