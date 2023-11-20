MP: Congress' Nati Raja Booked After BJP Accuses Them Of Killing Its Chhatarpur Corporator For Political Gain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatarpur police has registered a case against Congress candidate Vikram Singh Nati Raja over death of his supporter and corporator Salman Khan. The action comes after delegation led by BJP state president VD Sharma lodged a complaint with Election Commission and DGP Sudheer Kumar Saxena, accusing Raja of killing Khan for political gains in Rajnagar assembly constituency of Chhatarpur .

Notably, on Thursday night-- few hours before the voting started, the corporator accompanying Nati Raja was reportedly struck down by vehicles purportedly associated with BJP candidate Arvind Pateria and his supporters on Thursday night.

Raja lodged a complaint against BJP candidate Pateria and his supporters for allegedly killing Khan and attempting to murder him.

Since then, BJP and Congress are pointing fingers at each other for the death of Khan.

Madhya Pradesh | Congress leader Salman death case: Chhatarpur police has registered a case under section 307 against Congress MLA Vikram Singh alias Nati Raja and 12 people on the complaint of District President of BJP Yuva Morcha. FIR has been registered under sections 307,… — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 20, 2023

The BJP leader accused Congress candidate Nati Raja and his supporters of mowing down Khan to gain political advantage. The delegation submitted a memorandum alleging that Chhattarpur SP Amit Sanghi and Khajuraho police station in charge Sandeep Khare acted with bias and damaged the prospects of BJP candidate Arvind Pateria. Talking about the Rajnagar incident, VD claimed that Nati Raja and his supporters attacked BJP workers and even fired at them. He accused police of registering the case against 35 people including 20 BJP workers and BJP candidate Pateria without any proper investigation.

“ This is probably the first case in which murder case was slapped without investigation. The fake case has been registered with vengeance,” he claimed. Demanding thorough probe into the incident, the BJP chief said that Congress candidate and his supporters damaged the vehicles of BJP workers and also beat them black and blue. Surprisingly, neither case was registered on the complaint of BJP District Yuva Morcha district president Neeraj Chaturvedi nor the medical of injured BJP workers was done. Late Friday night, the police had registered a murder case against Arvind Pateria, the BJP candidate from Rajnagar constituency, and some other persons.

Taking a strong objection to the sit-in staged by Digvijay Singh outside Khajuraho police station, BJP State President VD Sharma said that Singh staged dharna without any permission notwithstanding that Model Code of Conduct is in force in the state. By not taking any against Singh and Congressmen, administrative and police officers have just given their silent support to Congress, he added. The BJP chief demanded removal of Chhatarpur SP and Khajuraho police station in charge with immediate effect.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)