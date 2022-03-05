Indore: Flights for Gondia, Jammu to start this month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Air passengers from the city are going to get direct flights to Gondia (Maharastra) and Jammu from this month. The Jammu flight will be a boon for devotees of Maa Vaishno Devi shrine, which is located close to Jammu town.

Ahead of the official announcement of Summer Schedule of domestic flights , Indigo and Flybig have announced the launch of their flights from this month.

TK Jose, chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) informed that Flybig Airline is stating direct daily flight to Gondia on March 13 under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

Flight 59401 Gondia-Indore will depart from Gondia at 8.35 am and arrive in the city airport at 10.00 am. Flight S-9402 will depart from the city at 10.20 am and reach Gondia at 11.45 am. The aircraft will come Hyderabad to Indore via Gondia and go back to Hyderabad via Gondia. In this way the passengers are getting a flight for Hyderabad also.

Ullas Nair, proprietor of Vistaar Travels, informed that IndiGo is starting the Indore-Jammu-Indore direct flight on March 28 under the upcoming Summer Schedule effective from the same date. The flight 6E-6404 Indore-Jammu will depart from the city at 10.10 am and reach Jammu at 12.10 pm. In the return flight, 6E-6402 Jammu-Indore will depart from there at 12.40 pm and land in the city at 2.45 pm. Nair said that the flight will be operated on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

