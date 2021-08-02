Indore: Flights for Chandigarh, Goa, Nagpur and Raipur rolled out

Indore: Flight connectivity of the city with Goa, Chandigarh, Nagpur and Raipur resumed on Sunday.

Owing to the outbreak of the corona pandemic, IndiGo had suspended the operations of its flights from March this year. Official sources said that, on the inaugural flight 6E-6014 Chandigarh-Indore, 109 passengers arrived, including 3 members of the crew. The flight departed for Nagpur with the same flight number, carrying 87 passengers and 7 members of the crew. The return inaugural flight 6E-6015 arrived from Nagpur to the city, carrying 130 passengers and departed for Chandigarh with 137 passengers.

Official sources said the flight for Goa got a huge response from the passengers on its post-second wave maiden run. Flight 6E-245 arrived from Raipur to the city, carrying 139 passengers and departed for Goa with 162 passengers. Similarly, the 6E-252 Goa-Indore flight was carrying 114 passengers and it went back to Goa with 137 passengers on board. From month-end, flights for Jaipur will also be resumed.

Ullas Nair, senior travel agent, said that, since Goa is a hot favourite of tourists, most of the passengers were tourists. He hoped that the trend would gain more momentum this month, since there are more holidays this month.