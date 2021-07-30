Indore: Flight ​for Jaipur​ to start on August 28

Indore: The city's air connectivity with Jaipur is going to resume next month. IndiGo is going to roll out nonstop flights four days a week.
Ullas Nair, proprietor of Vistaar Travels informed here on Friday that the airline is introducing the ATR aircraft in the service. As per the schedule, flight 6E-7746 Indore-Jaipur will depart from the city at 5 pm and reach Jaipur at 5.30 pm. Flight 6E-7747 Jaipur-Indore will depart from Jaipur at 6.50 pm and land at the city airport 8.20 pm. The flight will be operated on Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday.
Nair said the flight will not only connect the city with Jaipur but with Rajasthan also, as currently there is no flight to any city of Rajasthan.
