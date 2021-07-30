Indore: Flight ​for Jaipur​ to start on August 28

Indore: The ​city's ​air connectivity ​with​​ Jaipur ​is going to resume ​next month. IndiGo​ is going to roll​ ​out ​nonstop flights four days a week.​

Ullas​ ​Nair, proprietor of Vistaar Travels informed here on Friday that the​ airline is introducing the ATR aircraft in the service. As per the​ schedule, flight 6E-7746 Indore-Jaipur will depart from the city at ​5 pm and ​reach Jaipur at ​5.30 pm. Flight 6E-7747 Jaipur-Indore will depart from ​Jaipur at ​6.50 ​pm and land at the city​ airport ​8.20 pm. The flight will be operated on Monday, Tuesday,​ Saturday and Sunday.​ ​

Nair said the flight will not only connect the​ ​city with Jaipur but with Rajasthan also, as currently there is no​ flight ​to any city of Rajasthan.