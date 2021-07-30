Indore: IMC to conduct serosurvey to check immunity level of children below 18

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A serosurvey of children below 18 years of age group would be conducted in the city to check the immunity level of children. The survey will begin next week.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma informed that the survey would be conducted via an application. Indore Municipal Corporation will take lead in conducting the survey where the health department and Revenue Department staff will also be included.

The survey would be conducted in the three age categories- 1 to 6 years, 6 to 9 years and 9 to 17 years. 40 teams are being formed to carry out the survey which will be conducted within the Indore Municipal Corporation ambit. The members of the team will collect the blood samples through which the antibody test will be conducted.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Sharma appealed to the public to co-operate the with the team in offering the blood samples.