Indore: Flight stuck due to bad weather in Jabalpur

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the sudden change in weather in Jabalpur, the Indore-Jabalpur flight was stuck at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport for two hours on Wednesday.

Due to strong winds and rain in Jabalpur on Tuesday morning, the movement of flights was halted. Due to this, the flight from Indore to Jabalpur had to wait for two hours at the city’s airport.

Official sources said that Indigo Airlines flight No. 6E-7316 leaves from the city airport at 6.30 am and reaches Jabalpur at 7.55 am. Passengers to board this flight had started reaching the airport from 5 am in the morning. But, when Jabalpur Air Traffic Control was contacted at the time of departure of the flight, it informed the city ATC about the bad weather there. Thus, the departure of the flight was delayed for two hours. The passengers were informed that the flight would be able to leave after the weather cleared. After the weather clearedthe flight could depart at 8.35 am with the delay of 2.05 hours and reached Jabalpur at 9.40 am. Passengers faced problems due to the flight delay.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:04 AM IST