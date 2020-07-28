Indore: Flight for Bengaluru from August 9

Indore is going to get another direct flight, thrice a week, to Bengaluru from August 9.

IndiGo, which is rolling out the flight, already has a hopping flight to Bengaluru via Hyderabad. Air Asia is also operating a direct flight for the same destination. Aryama Sanyal, airport director said the flight will be operated on Wednesday, Friday and Sundays. As per the schedule the flight 6E-368 will depart from Bengaluru at 9.55 am and reach city airport at 11.50 am. The return flight 6E-393 will depart at 12.30 pm and reach Bengaluru at 2.30 pm.

Ullas Nair of Vistara Travels said bookings are likely to start very soon, and then the fare will be known.