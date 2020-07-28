Coronavirus in Indore: List of reported cases as issued by Indore Municipal Corporation on July 27

Indore: 73 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore on Monday, taking the district tally to 7,058. Two deaths were reported in the day, pushing the toll to 306.

Here is a list of reported cases as issued by Indore Municipal Corporation on July 27:

1. Shraddha Palace Colony - 1

2. Pipliya Pala - 1

3. B 28 Complex (Pin 452010) - 3

4. Chandravati Ganj -1

5. Nayi Basti Niranjanpur - 1

6. Sampat Hills - 1

7. Sai Bagh Colony - 6

8. Jhaveri Colony - 2

9. Indira Gram Simrol - 3

10. Shubham Greens Cat Road Rau - 1

11. Rajendra Nagar - 1

12. Brijeshwari Nx - 2

13. Hatod - 1

14. Scheme 54 - 3

15. Maa Durga Colony Rau - 1

16. Pink City - 3

17. Shyam Nagar - 1

18. Rajiv Aawas Vihar - 2

19. Janki Nagar Extension - 1

20. Gulmarg Pride, Gulmarg Colony - 2

21. Mangal Murti Nagar - 1

22. Triveni Nagar Chitawad - 2

23. Nand Vihar Colony Rau - 1

24. Usha Nagar - 2

25. Parsavnath Nagar Rto Road - 1

26. Marathi Mohalla - 1

27. Pancham Ki Phel-malwa Mill - 1

28. Usha Nagar Ext - 1

29. Kabutar Khana - 3

30. Dwarikapuri - 3

31. Manorama Ganj - 1

32. Veena Nagar-sukhliya - 1

33. Ganesh Nagar, Khandwa Road - 1

34. Samajwadi Nagar - 2

35. Ambikapuri/ambikapuri Ext - 1

36. Palsikar Colony - 2

37. Musakhedi - 1

38. Hig-vijay Nagar - 1

39. Mahesh Nagar-raj Mohalla - 1

40. Parsi Mohalla-chhawni - 1

41. Green Park Colony - 1

42. Manav Regency-juni Indore - 3

43. Chandan Nagar, Sector 71 - 4

Total - 73

Meanwhile, with a single-day jump of 47,704 new COVID-19 cases, India's caseload climbed to 14,83,157 on Tuesday morning, while recoveries surged to 9,52,744, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country's death toll rose to 33,425 with 654 fatalities being recorded in a day.