Indore: Five youths from Haryana arrested with counterfeit currency notes

CASE:

Five youths from Haryana were arrested by police with counterfeit currency notes with a face value of

Rs 12,700 in Kshipra area.

INCIDENT:

On November 22, Kshipra police arrested five youths while they were using a counterfeit currency note at a toll plaza. They were taken to the police station. They informed the police that they have come to the city to visit Omkareshwar temple. Counterfeit notes of Rs 12,700 were recovered but they could not give proper information about the person who gave the notes to them.

POLICE ACTION:

The police arrested the accused and booked them under the relevant section. An Uttarakhand-passing car in which they were travelling was also seized by the police. They told the police that a person had given them notes in Omkareshwar during their visit there. The police produced them before the court from where they were sent to police remand for three days.

INVESTIGATION:

Investigating officer SI Vijay Bahadur Mishra said that the accused are from Bhiwani in Haryana. They were taken to Omkareshwar after they informed the police that someone had given fake notes to them there. The police have checked the CCTVs there and they were seen roaming there but the place where they took money from a person was not captured in the CCTV. A car from Uttarakhand belongs to the father of one of the accused. His father works in Uttarakhand in a company. A team will go to Bhiwani to collect further information about the accused from their family members and local police station.

OUTCOME:

Ongoing investigation suggested that the youths have received counterfeit notes from a person in Omkareshwar but they didn’t give further information as to why they took money from him. Police said that we should not accept money or anything from an unknown person as they may put the receiver in trouble.