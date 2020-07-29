Indore: Five including three minors arrested for theft at recording studio

Indore: Five persons, including three minors were arrested for a theft at a recording studio in the Hira Nagar area on Wednesday. Police recovered stolen musical instruments worth Rs 10 lakh from the accused.

TWO-DAY THEFT

The musical instruments were stolen from the Spectral Audio Studio situated in Scheme Number 113 in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Sound recording instruments (3 monitors, guitar, machines etc) worth Rs 10 lakh were stolen from there. The Hira Nagar police station staff had registered a case under section 457, 380 of the IPC.

CSP (Pardeshipura) Nihit Upadhyay said a team was constituted to trace the accused. On the basis of CCTVs, the team was searching for the accused and they were finally arrested following a tip-off.

PAST RECORD

The accused were identified as Sanju alias Dheeraj Raghuwanshi of Meghdoot Nagar, Harsh Sisodiya of Sukhliya area of the city and their three minor accomplices. The accused are being questioned further. Accused Sanju was earlier booked by the police for keeping arms illegally, selling liquor illegally etc.