Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of reported cases as issued by Indore Municipal Corporation on July 28

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 628 new coronavirus cases, 170 of them in Bhopal, followed by 73 in Indore, 51 in Gwalior and 48 in Chhatarpur, taking the infection count in the state to 29,217, health department officials said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 73 to 7,058 and the death toll to 306, a state health department bulletin said.

Bhopal now has 5,673 cases, of which 160 persons have succumbed to the infection, it said.

The health officials said there are 3,226 active containment zones in the state at present.

MP's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 29,217, new cases 628, active cases 8,044, deaths 830, discharged 20,343, number of tested people so far 7,24,673.

Here is a list of reported cases as issued by Indore Municipal Corporation on July 28:

1. Precanco Colony - 2

2. Saraswati Nagar - 1

3. Village Semliya - 1

4. Garipipliya Mangliya -1

5. Gram Kumedi - 1

6. Shankar Nagar - 2

7. Panchi Nagar - 1

8. Mohan Talkies Mhow- 2

9. Agrawal Nagar Nayi Bhumi - 2

10. Akshay Deep Colony - 1

11. Chinar Park Colony Mhow - 1

12. Sai Kripa Colony- 1

13. Gram Piwday - 2

14. Sai Bagh Colony - 1

15. Anand Nagar Chitawad - 1

16. Shanti Vihar Colony - 1

17. Pipliyahana - 1

18. Mangal Nagar -1

19. CSWT BST Airport Road - 1

20. Saket Nagar - 2

21. Greater Tirupati Colony - 1

22. Suryadev Nagar - 4

23. Nagin Nagar - 1

24. Radio Colony - 3

25. Agrawal Nagar - 1

26. Samajwadi Indira Nagar - 1

27. Sarvahara Nagar - 2

28. Prakash Nagar - 5

29. Gulmarg Pride, Gulmarg Colony - 1

30. Shriniwas Society-south Tukoganj - 2

31. Dev Nagar - 1

32. Nand Vihar Colony Rau - 1

33. Raj Nagar - 1

34. Chhatribagh - 1

35. Badi Gwaltoli - 1

36. Ramanand Nagar - 1

37. Silicon City - 1

38. Katju Colony - 1

39. Race Course Road - 2

40. Kanchan Bag - 1

41. Nanda Nagar - 1

42. Sawariya Nagar - 2

43. Dwarikapuri - 1

44. Sunder Nagar - 1

45. Lakshya Avenue-Manorama Ganj - 1

46. Khatiwala Tank - 1

47. Veer Sawarkar Nagar - 2

48. Usha Phatak/jail Road - 1

49. Brijeshwari Main - 1

50. Orange County-Raj Mahal Colony - 1

51. Pawan Nagar-Musakhedi - 1

52. Sadar Bazar - 1

(With PTI inputs)