Indore: Five including hotel owner arrested for running sex racket

Indore: Five people including a girl and hotel owner were arrested on Saturday for running a sex racket in a hotel under Vijay Nagar police station jurisdiction. The accused have created a website through which they contacted customers. The accused are being questioned further.

On the instruction of Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, Vijay Nagar police station staff has started a check drive at various places including hotels. The police received information that a person provided this service through WhatsApp messenger and sends pictures to customers for booking.

The police team led by Vijay Nagar police station incharge Tehzeeb Kazi collected information about the man and raided Hotel Kanha where a man attempted to flee. He was arrested when he introduced himself as Sanjay and admitted that he used to contact customers through WhatsApp.

Following the clues given by Sanjay, police opened a room of hotel where a girl and two men named Kishan and Pradeep were found. Police recovered objectionable material from the room, four mobile phones and Rs 7,500 from the accused.

As per reports, the girl hails from UP and was staying in the city for a few months. The accused was running sex racket for more than six months and had created website named, Indore Scot Service, to contact customers.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan said hotel owner Ravindra Gupta was also arrested by the police for offering rooms to the accused. Police have registered case against the accused. Further investigation is underway.