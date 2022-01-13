Indore: Five Dubai-bound passengers test Covid at airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid Covid surge, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Wednesday witnessed a chaotic scene after five Dubai-bound passengers tested positive for corona.

These five passengers included a pregnant woman. Out of these five passengers three were from Bhopal and one each from Indore and Barwani.

All the five passengers were not allowed to board the Dubai-bound flight and placed in home isolation, said an airport officer.

The woman passenger, who was six months pregnant, had not taken a single dose of Covid vaccine. The rest were inoculated, said MP Health department’s medical officer Dr Priyanka Kourav.

"Every passenger boarding the weekly Indore-Dubai flight has to undergo a rapid RT-PCR test at the airport. On Wednesday, 76 passengers were tested and results of two women, two men and a 17-year-old boy returned positive,” she said.

Out of four positive patients, two had taken both doses of Sinopharm and Pfizer's vaccines, Dr. Kourav said.

All the five patients were asymptomatic and advised to isolate at home.

CMHO Dr BS Saitya said that district administrations of Indore, Barwani and Bhopal were informed about infected passengers. He said that passengers from Bhopal and Barwani returned to their cities.

Prabodh Chandra Sharma, airport director said that 95 passengers boarded the flight from city, including 78 adults and 17 children.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 01:10 AM IST