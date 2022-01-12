e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases, 442 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,868
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

Indore: Five Dubai bound passengers test Covid-19 positive

The airport management stopped all these five passengers from boarding and handed them over to the health department.
Staff Reporter
File Photo of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore |

File Photo of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five passengers including a 51-year-old man, who reached Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport to board a weekly Dubai bound flight, were tested Covid-19 positive, sources said on Wednesday.

The airport management stopped all these five passengers from boarding and handed them over to the health department.

According to the rules of the Dubai Government, it is necessary for passengers to get a rapid PCR test done at the boarding airport.

According to sources, a total of 92 passengers including 78 adults and 14 children have booked seats in the weekly flight. As per instructions, all the passengers brought 48-hours old RTPCR reports in which they all were negative.

But, in the rapid PCR test five persons including three from Bhopal were tested positive, sources added.

The flight is scheduled to take off from Indore Airport at 12.30.

ALSO READ

Indore: Drug companies to contribute in making city pollution-free Indore: Drug companies to contribute in making city pollution-free
Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 11:53 AM IST
Advertisement