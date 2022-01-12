Indore: Five Dubai bound passengers test Covid-19 positive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five passengers including a 51-year-old man, who reached Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport to board a weekly Dubai bound flight, were tested Covid-19 positive, sources said on Wednesday.

The airport management stopped all these five passengers from boarding and handed them over to the health department.

According to the rules of the Dubai Government, it is necessary for passengers to get a rapid PCR test done at the boarding airport.

According to sources, a total of 92 passengers including 78 adults and 14 children have booked seats in the weekly flight. As per instructions, all the passengers brought 48-hours old RTPCR reports in which they all were negative.

But, in the rapid PCR test five persons including three from Bhopal were tested positive, sources added.

The flight is scheduled to take off from Indore Airport at 12.30.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 11:53 AM IST