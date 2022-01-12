Indore: Drug companies to contribute in making city pollution-free



The small scale drug manufactures will now contribute towards improving the air quality of the city by using piped natural gas (PNG) in their boiler in place of bio-coal or diesel. A consensus in this regard was reached between the drug makers and Indore Smart City Limited.



A meeting between the members of the MP Small Scale Drug Manufacturers Association with CEO of Indore Smart City Limited Rishabh Gupta, alongwith SK Jain, scientist Pollution Control Board, officials of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Avantika Gas Limited was held here on Tuesday in this regard.



At the meeting, the Association members assured that they would convert their boilers so that they can use PNG and Gupta assured his support in getting new PNG connections or any other administrative support.

Gupta also assured that he would present the view of the members before the State government asking for a reduction of VAT on PNG.

Amit Chawla, secretary of the Association, informed that there are about 30 small scale drug manufacturing units in the city, mainly located in Pologround, Sanwer Road Industrial area and in Palda area. While about 10 MSME drug units are located in Rau and Pithampur industrial area. Currently these units are running the boiler through either bio-coal or diesel. These fuels emit carbon dominated smoke in the atmosphere.

At present both IMC and Indore Smart City Limited are working towards improving the air quality of the city by controlling the emission of carbon gases from industrial units.

On this occasion President of the Association's Himanshu Shah, senior industrialist Rajesh Ajmera, chairman Subash Rijwani, Gaurav Ajmera were also present.

