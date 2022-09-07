Indore: First-of-its-kind surgery in Super Speciality Hospital; doctors put stent in small intestine, ease cancer treatment of patient

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Super Speciality Hospitals have shown a silver lining to oncologists by treating a 62-year-old cancer patient through administering a stent in his small intestine. The patient was having trouble swallowing food for the past two months and was suffering from acute stomach pains. Doctors believe that it is a first-of-its-kind surgery in any government hospital of the state.

According to dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, GI specialist Dr Amit Agrawal performed the complex surgery for better treatment of the patient. Superintendent of Super Speciality Hospital Dr Sumit Shukla said the endoscopy was done to place the stent in the small intestine of the patient as his intestine had shrunk.

‘He can now eat food’

‘The patient had approached us with the problem of severe stomach pain. But, during diagnosis, it was found that he’s suffering from an advanced stage of cancer. Due to the obstructed intestine, the patient was unable to have anything and his health was deteriorating. The patient was unable to respond to treatment because of the same reason. But now, he can eat food and respond to chemotherapy and radiation therapy, as well’

— Dr Sumit Shukla, Superintendent of Super Speciality Hospital

CME on Energy in Surgery organised by Surgery Dept

The Surgery Department of MGM Medical College organised a medical education session on the theme of ‘Energy in Surgery’ in which surgeons of MY Hospital spoke about various techniques and advancements in surgery.

HoD Dr Arvind Ghanghoria said over 100 surgeons participated in the CME inaugurated by the dean. ‘Along with discussing new techniques, the surgeons were also informed about cautery machines and ultrasonic energy,’ the HoD said.

