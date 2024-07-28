Indore: First Laparoscopy Surgery For MALS Treats Rare Condition Of 18-Year-Old Girl | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Surgeons at Sri Aurobindo Hospital have given a new lease of life to an 18-year-old patient by successfully performing a complex laparoscopic surgery. The patient was suffering from Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS). The condition had caused a thick layer of muscle to constrict the vein carrying blood to her stomach and liver, leading to severe abdominal pain over the past three years.

Despite seeking treatment for various misdiagnosed conditions such as stones and jaundice, the girl's symptoms persisted until a comprehensive investigation at Sri Aurobindo Hospital identified the rare disorder. The hospital claimed it to be the first laparoscopic MALS release surgery in Central India.

The patient has now fully recovered and is free from pain, according to Dr Mehak Bhandari, the hospital's general secretary. He highlighted the rarity of MALS, which affects only one in a million people.

The surgery, typically requiring a large incision, was skillfully performed laparoscopically by a team of specialists including Dr Sami Anwar Khan, Dr Manoj Reddy, Dr Vipin Arya, Dr Anirudh Singh, and Dr Rajesh Patidar. The patient was discharged without the need for further medication, and the financial burden was alleviated through the Ayushman Health Scheme.