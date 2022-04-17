Indore: First Health Mela in Pivdai, today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the directions of the ministry of health and family welfare, the district administration and health department will organise ‘Health Mela’ in all blocks of the district from April 18 to April 22.

The first Health Mela will be organised on Monday in Pivdai. Similar Melas will be organised in Sanwer on April 19, in Depalpur on April 20, and in Mhow on April 21.

The Health Mela will be organised as part of the celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. A meeting was chaired by administrative officials to ensure effective planning and execution of the same.

Not only health department but various other departments including Youth Affairs and Sports, AYUSH, School Education, Women and Child Development, Culture, Information and Broadcasting, Panchayati Raj Institution and Urban Development, State Health Authority, Food and Drug Administration Department and other departments as per the local need will coordinate in conducting a successful Mela.

According to health officials, the primary objectives of the Health Mela include increasing health awareness of the population for the prevention of various communicable and non-communicable diseases, motivating beneficiaries through innovative mass media and mid-media activities to make positive health behaviour changes, providing screening for early diagnosis, basic health care services including referrals, and others.

“More than fifteen stalls will be put up at the fair where physicians, orthopaedic surgeons, eye specialists, and gynaecologists would provide free health checkups to the people,” Chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said, adding “63 diagnostics facilities and 172 essential drugs will be provided to the public at the fair while people can get their Ayushman Bharat card, can get inoculated, and register for other government schemes in the Melas.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:31 PM IST