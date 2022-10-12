Indore: Fireworks shops for Diwali to be set up from October 21

Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Deepawali, the district administration will issue temporary licences for retail fireworks shops. SDMs of the concerned areas will be issuing the licences.

The shops will be set up at various locations in the district from October 21 to 25. The licensees will have to ensure proper security and safety arrangements. ADM Pawan Jain issued the orders in this regard on Tuesday.

As per the order, the licence will be issued for the setting-up of the retail fireworks shops at Lokhande Bridge by SDM Juni Indore, for Hardia Compound Palda Naka area by SDM Rau, for Dussehra Maidan Annapurna Road by SDM Rau, Chhota Bangarda Forest Department land Anaj Mandi courtyard, Malwa Mill area, Sharda Girls School Bada Ganpati by SDM Malharganj, shops at open land in front of Sayaji Hotel by SDM Kanadiya, shops to be set-up at vacant land of Sports Complex of IDA near Bengali Square and at Bhicholi Hapsi by SDM Sanyogitaganj.

The filing of applications for obtaining temporary retail fireworks shops started from Tuesday and the application can be filed till October 17, except on holidays with the concerned Revenue Inspectors in the Nazul office. The number of the slots on the respective ground will be drawn by lottery and distribution to the licensee will also be done at the same time.