Indore: Fire breaks out at Hotel President Park at Bypass

Fire broke out in a five-story Hotel President Park situation at Bypass Road on Tuesday. The hotel was spruced up as a temporary covid care centre by the district administration but there was no patient inside the hotel as a result, no casualty has been reported.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening. The security guard spotted heavy smoke billowing out from the hotel when he informed fire brigade and the hotel owner. The fire-fighters reached there within 20 minutes and doused the flames within an hour.

SI Santosh Dubey of fire brigade said more than 30,000 litre water was used to contain the flames. He said the incident occurred possibly due to an electric short circuit and some furniture was gutted in the reception. The electricity cable near the reception was found burnt. SI Dubey said the area near the stairs was affected in the fire. The flames could not leap up into the rooms of hotel.