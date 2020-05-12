Indore Gokul Das Case: Family of two deceased record statements, one to send it online

Five days after the deaths of four patients in six hours at Gokuldas Hospital, the three-member probe panel has started registering the statements of the deceased's family members on Tuesday.

Family members of two of the deceased have lodged their statements before the probe panel and informed them about the incident that took place. The families told the panel that the hospital staff were talking about shifting the patients and sanitising the hospital.

According to one of the panel members Dr PS Thakur, family members of two deceased registered their statement on Tuesday. “One of them will give his statement in writing on Wednesday while another lives in Ujjain so he couldn’t come for the same due to the lockdown. The panel has asked him to send his statement online so that it can be taken as the official statement.”

The three-member probe panel including Dr PS Thakur, Dr VP Pandey and Dr Salil Bhargava has also agreed to give two days time for the hospital administration to give their statements due to unavailability of doctors and staff.

“Gokuldas Hospital administration has sought permission to register statements of their staff and doctors who were on duty on May 7, when the incident had taken place, in a couple of days as the staff were sent to their homes after the incident and were kept in quarantine. We have given them permission for the same,” he said.

The probe panel will prepare a report over the incident and will submit it to divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi.

A video of some family members of patients had gone viral on social media on May 7 in which they were claiming that five patients died in one hour in the hospital. Swinging into action, the administration had immediately started an investigation in the matter and all patients were shifted to other hospitals.