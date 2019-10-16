Indore: Fight against adulteration; Three new labs in state

Indore: State Health Minister Tulsi Silawat on Wednesday announced that three food and drug laboratories would be set up in the state and assured that they would be functional by end of this month. The laboratories would be set up in Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior at the cost of about Rs 5 crore each.

Addressing a press conference over the campaign against adulteration across the state, he said, “In the first phase, we attacked adulteration across the state and got positive support from the people of all walks of life.”

He said that with the setting up of new labs, results of test samples would be available much quicker and action against adulterators would also be quicker.

The foundation stone of Indore’s lab will be laid on October 19 at Talawali Chanda which will be constructed at the cost of Rs 4.33 crores. Similarly, the foundation stone laying programme of Jabalpur and Gwalior lab will take place on October 21 and 23, respectively, the minister said.

“It was for the first time in the state that such a campaign against adulteration had been launched. In last two and half months, the department has collected over 8400 samples out of which reports of 2100 samples have been received,” he said adding “We have lodged 96 FIR against adulterators across the state and 31 accused were booked under National Security Act and one was externed from the district for adulteration.”

The minister also announced that the government will soon make adulteration as a cognizable offence and soon put a draft of the same on table in assembly.

50 per cent adulteration decreased: Silawat said that after action was launched against the adulterators, 50 percent adulterators have either left the state or have stopped adulteration.

“We have received about 250 complaints of adulteration since we announced reward on lodging complaint against the same,” he added.

Action against spurious medicines soon: On the sidelines of the press conference, Silawat said that after action against adulteration in food products, we will launch an action against spurious medicines.

“We are getting complaints of the same and we will launch a drive against it at the earliest,” he added.

Labs to be constructed at 4000 square feet land: According to food and drug administration department officials, the food and drug testing lab in Indore will be constructed with Rs 4.33 crores at 4000 square feet land.

“Government has allotted 10,000 square feet land at Talawali Chanda and the construction will be done on 4000 square feet land. Rest of the land might be used in the warehouse for the collected samples,” officials added.

Highest number of samples collected in Gwalior, highest FIRs in Morena: As per the record provided by the health minister, highest number of samples was collected from Gwalior i.e. 400 followed by Bhopal with 389 samples and Indore with 353 samples.

However, highest number of FIRs and action under NSA was taken in Morena i.e. 16 and 4, respectively.