Indore: Fifth Bird Survey to start in Satpura Reserve today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Fifth Bird Survey will start in Satpura Tiger Reserve on Friday. Indore’s voluntary organization, Wild Warriors, and Jabalpur’s Citizens for Nature, in collaboration with the Satpura management will head the bird survey.

This three-day survey will be conducted from February 25-27.

In the survey, more than 400 applications were received from 14 states of India, out of which 80 participants have been included. This year, about 30 local forest guides and naturalists have also been inducted into this survey by the Satpura management. This is a very good initiative.

Shrikant Kalmkar, Swapnil Phanse, Sachin Matkar and Ritesh Khabia from Wild Warriors, as well as more than 10 volunteers from Indore, are participating in it.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:41 PM IST