Bhopal: When traditions turn into dogmas; it’s time to review them, says Director MP Urdu Academy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director, MP Urdu Academy Nusrat Mehdi has said that when traditions turn rigid, they become dogmas and it is time to review them.

She was speaking at an event ‘Garvita,’ organised by the 37th district conference of the Inner Wheel District 304 at Safal Retreat Hotel in the city on Thursday.

Referring to a blog, written by a man titled ‘Modern Women from a object to a sex toy,’ Mehdi said, “Our society is still dominated by male chauvinists who view women wearing hijab or ghoonghat or adhering to the purdah system as decent and those stepping out from their homes to work or study as objects.”

“While it is fine to celebrate the achievements of women, we should also remember that men of retrograde mentality are still dominant in our society,” said Mehdi who was keynote speaker in the event.

She said that there is a need to strike a balance between tradition and modernity. “We women know what is good and what is bad for us. We can make decisions about our life. We don’t need anyone’s guidance,” Mehdi said.

Besides, a performance by disciples of Bharatnatyam danseuse Lata Singh Munshi was also held which delighted the audience who were present in good numbers.

They presented women power through ‘Devi Durga’ beautifully. They began with the Mahalaya song ‘Jago ‘Jago tumi jago Durga…’. The dancers presented the item taking Dhoop in their hands.

They ended with Mahishasur Mardini Stotram ‘Jai-jai Mahishasura Mardini…’ which earned a huge round of applause from the audience. Singer Kriti Sood presented ‘Ganesh Vandna’.

Indra Bhaduri, the mother-in-law of film actor Amitabh Bachchan and Rajeev Verma was also present along with the members of Inner Wheel Club. Conference chairman PDC, Rita Verma gave a welcome speech.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 05:11 PM IST