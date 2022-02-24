Bhopal: 75 medicinal saplings planted at Ecological Park, Katara Hills

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of Regional Passport Office and Forest Department planted 75 saplings of medicinal plants at Ecological Park, Katara Hills in the city on Thursday.

It was part of the fourth day of the seven-day ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ which began from February 21. The plants included Chiraul, Kangi, Amla, Pehera, Harra, Neem, Peepal and Banyan. The Regional Passport Office and Forest Department organised the plantation event.

Principal chief conservator of forests Ramesh Kumar Gupta was chief guest. He planted Kusum sapling. He also threw light on why plantation is necessary.

Regional Passport Officer Rashmi Baghel planted sapling of Karanji. She emphasised on environmental protection and appealed to every person to plant more and more trees.

Chief conservator of forests Ravindra Saxena, divisional forest officer Alok Pathak, deputy passport officer Sanjay Singh Chouhan, sub-divisional officer Bhadauria along with a Passport Office and Forest Department officials and employees were present.

