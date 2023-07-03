Indore: Fewer Accidents But More Deaths In Rural Areas Have Cops Worried

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though rural areas account for only 30 per cent of the total accidents in the district, they contribute more than 50 per cent of the total fatalities.

Between January and March this year, 177 people lost their lives in the district due to accidents and officials blame reckless driving as one of the prime reasons for the fatalities.

According to data shared by the traffic department, there were 368 accidents in the rural areas between January and March and there were 97 casualties, while during the same period in urban areas, there were 80 deaths out of 869 accidents in the city.

This trend has the cops worried and they have drawn out new measures to bring down the number of accidents and also the fatalities.

“The department has introduced multiple measures to prevent accidents. We have already identified accident prone areas and an awareness drive regarding the same has been continuously going on in the district. It has been noticed that people who drive recklessly and do not follow traffic rules end up being involved in accidents,” said traffic DCP Manish Agrawal.

According to police the accident hotspots include Simrol, Sanwer, Betma, and Banganga and over 50 accidents have been recorded in each area. “Construction material strewn on the roads in these areas hampers free flow of traffic and results in congestion and accidents,” said Agrawal.

Follow Safety Advisory And Get Exempted From Challans

Traffic department has recently introduced a campaign aiming to prevent deaths during accidents. DCP informed Free Press that every Tuesday, a team goes to a major square and conducts an awareness drive. “We have now introduced a system that if a person is wearing a seat belt, helmet, and following safety warnings, he/she can be exempted from challans. This is being done to promote the safety advisory issued by the department,” he added.

Distribution Of Accidents In Rural And Urban Indore

Worst Affected Areas In The City