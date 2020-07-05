Indore: Fever Clinics turn out to be a big hit

*On July 3, as many as 1,622 people visited, including 868 patients of rural areas and 754 from urban areas

* As many as 44 fever clinics are running in the district

It may have created some problems for people in the locality in the initial days as they feared that people assembling there would spread the virus… but with time, Fever Clinics, which were started by administration with the aim to reach every person in the city suffering from fever and cough and cold, are getting good response in city as over 57, 100 people have visited them till July 3.

“As many as 109 patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and 770 people with Influenza-Like Illness reached the clinics and many of them were sent to Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital for further treatment,” district administration said in a release.