Indore: Father approaches CWC to get kid's custody, fails to produce documents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four children left abandoned on the streets by their mother have no chance of getting back to their home soon. Father of the four, Munshi Khan failed to provide any document which can prove his relationship with the children.

Munshi is a daily wages labourer currently working in Bhopal and approached Child Welfare Committee on Thursday to take his children back to Ashok Nagar. However, CWC refused to accept his plea as he did not have any official document and is also not in a condition to give the children a good lifestyle.

Pallavi Porwal, chairperson, CWC said, “Kids’ father Munshi approached us and asked us to hand over the kids to him. However, he failed to provide any official document that can prove his relation to the kids. He is also not sound enough to take care of the four, as he is a daily wager.”

The chairperson added that they refused to hand over the kids to their father. Munshi claimed that he has a mother and brother in Ashok Nagar who can prove his relation to the kids. The committee has asked him to bring his family along and then after conducting a thorough research, the committee will decide accordingly. The children are currently at Child Care Institute, under the protection and care of the Child Welfare Committee.

The police had found the four kids, sleeping on a blanket near the MY Hospital on Sunday night and they were handed over to Childline.

Mother on the run for 3 months

Munshi informed CWC that the children’s mother Janavi eloped with Rajesh when she visited her hometown three months ago. CWC has not yet found the whereabouts of the mother.

CWC to take legal action against mother and paramour for cruelty

Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Pallavi Porwal said, “Children have told our councillors that Rajesh used to physically abuse them. The committee will take strict action against the mother as well as Rajesh for abandoning the children and physically abusing them, as it was an act of cruelty.

