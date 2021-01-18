Indore: Farmers to get power subsidy for irrigation through DBT

Indore

Like in other government schemes, now farmers will also to getting subsidy on electricity bill amount for irrigation purpose through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

This information was given by Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar during a meeting of electricity officials at Pologround office on Monday.

Subsidy of up to 92.50 per​ ​cent of the bill amount is provided by the government to eligible farmers to facilitate irrigation.

Tomar said that in the digital age all government benefits are to be given through digital mode. “For farmers also, the amount of irrigation connection has to be provided to the power company through bank accounts. Its effective preparation should be done. For irrigation, accounts of about 10 lakh farmers should be linked with Aadhaar, mobile number and Khasra number, so that the government can provide subsidy to through farmers' bank accounts under West Discom.

Tomar said that for this task, ​chief ​general ​manager Santosh Tagore has been made nodal officer. He will contact the collector office of 15 districts under West Discom and gather details on land records in this regard for speeding up the work.

The MD reiterated that timely readings, billings, bill distribution and revenue collection should be done.

“There should not be complaints from consumers about inaccurate readings and slow bill distribution,” he instructed officials.

He also took stock of vigilance work, line losses, assessment free billing in cities etc from the officials concerned.