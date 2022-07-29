Indore: Family create ruckus at doc’s clinic after boy’s death

Amitesh Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of a 17-year-old boy created ruckus at the clinic of a doctor at Malwa Mill Square after the boy’s death on Thursday.

The family members of deceased Amitesh Yadav, resident of Dev Nagar, alleged that the boy died due wrong treatment by the doctor.

Later, police pacified the family members and sent the body for post mortem.

According to Akash Yadav, maternal uncle of the deceased, Amitesh was taken to Bhandari Clinic at Malwa Mill Square, where Dr Pankaj Bhandari and Dr Vimal Bhandari practice, for the treatment of nausea and diarrhoea on Wednesday evening.

"Along with giving some medicines, the doctor also administered an injection to the patient. On Thursday, Amitesh started feeling sick and his body started turning blue. We took him to the hospital but he succumbed," he added.

Akash said that the patient died due to wrong treatment by the doctor.

The clinic was closed when family members arrived there on Thursday.

Police assured the family members they would take appropriate action after receiving post mortem report.