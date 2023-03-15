Indore: Fake SDM goes on a dupe-spree, amasses Rs 40 lakh; arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Hoshangabad was arrested for posing as a sub-divisional magistrate and duping people of Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of providing government jobs and land, the police said on Wednesday. The accused used to tell people that he was suspended as he had slapped an employee a few days ago but he was capable of providing government jobs to the needy.

THE CASE HISTORY

Complainant Himanshu, who operates a recording studio, had lodged a written complaint with the office of DCP (crime) that one Mukesh Singh Rajput, a resident of Hoshangabad used to frequent his studio and duped Rs 4.8 lakh from his relatives.

WHAT THE COMPLAINANT STATED

According to a crime branch officer, the complainant stated that accused Mukesh posed as a SDM and said he was posted in Bhopal. He reportedly informed the complainant that he had connections with senior officers in the department and he could provide government jobs. He had informed that there were 10 vacancies for naib tehsildar and he could provide this job for Rs 2 lakh. The complainant gave Rs 2 lakh, his marksheet, a photo etc to the accused at a house in the Sheetal Nagar area for the job of his maternal aunt’s son Shashank. He had assured that the training for naib tehsildar post will be conducted in Bhopal.

UNENDING GREED FOR MONEY

After a few days, the complainant had given Rs 50,000 to the accused for the job. The accused had also taken Rs 80,000 to provide government land to the complainant. When the complainant asked about the job status, the accused gave him a fake appointment letter and a training schedule.

Another Rs 1.5 lakh taken

Apart from this, the accused also took Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant to provide him a plot at Scheme no. 154 of the city. Thus, he took a total of Rs 4.8 lakh from him and his relatives and cheated them. The accused also threatened the complainant when he wanted the money back.

The accused had informed a complainant that he was suspended after he had slapped an employee of the department. He had duped other people on the pretext of giving them jobs and providing land at cheap prices. According to the crime branch officer, the accused has duped people of Rs 40 lakh so far.

EARLIER BOOKED

Rajput was earlier booked by the Doraha in Sehore district for putting pressure on a naib tehsildar for the nomination of a land and threatening the officer to transfer him. The crime branch has registered a case under sections 420, 419, 170 of the IPC and he was arrested. The accused is being questioned for other such crimes committed by him.

Two booked for duping trader of Rs 16.85 lakh

Two persons, including the director of a company from Bengaluru, were booked by the Annapurna police station staff for allegedly duping a trader of Rs 16.85 lakh. The accused had sent home products of bad quality and they did not return money to the complainant. According to the police, complainant Rohit has lodged a complaint that the accused had demanded money from him for appointing him a consignee sales agent of a home product brand.

The complainant sent money to his bank account after which the accused reportedly sent him the products of bad quality. The trader returned the product to the company but the accused did not return money. The police have registered a case against company director AC Chandrachar and Navya, the residents of Bengaluru under various sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway.