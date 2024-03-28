Indore: Fake Naga Sadhu Held From Gujarat For Robbing People

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of crime branch and Aerodrome police arrested a man who disguised himself as a Naga Sadhu, for robbing people of their gold chain and Kada. The officials managed to arrest him from Kheda in Gujarat after examining several CCTVs footage which led them to Gujarat via Badnagar and Ratlam but his accomplices are still on the run. The accused used to sit in the car and call people ostensibly to bless them and perform some rituals. When they reached near the car, the accused used to snatch their gold valuables.

One Chandrapal Singh Tomar, a resident of Padmalaya Colony has lodged a complaint with Aerodrome police station stating that he was passing from the Super Corridor when two persons in a car called him and asked him to give his kada and watch as they wanted to perform some rituals. One of them was disguised as a monk and was wearing a rudraksh rosary and a black piece of cloth. When Tomar refused to give the same, the accused managed to get hold of his kada and watch and fled the scene.

In another incident, On March 20, Gokul Barde, a police sub inspector was robbed of his gold chain by some persons disguised as a Naga sadhu in a car in the Shikshak Nagar area around 7.45 am. The person who was wearing a black piece of cloth stopped him and asked for the address of the Shiv temple. He later asked the SI to give him his watch. After doing some rituals on the watch, the accused returned the same and on the pretext of giving blessings, managed to snatch Barde’s gold chain and fled the scene.