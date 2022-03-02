Indore: Fake advisory firm’s owner dupes coal trader of Rs 81L

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The owner of a fake advisory firm was arrested on Tuesday for duping a coal trader from Guwahati of Rs 81 lakh on the lure of investing his money for good returns in a short time. The accused had given his company’s address as Vijay Nagar but was running his company in the Tukoganj area of the city. The police are searching for other people involved in the crime.

DCP (Zone-2) Sampat Upadhyay said that coal trader Amit Kumar, a resident of Guwahati, Assam, had sent the complaint through e-mail to the Indore police. The Vijay Nagar police contacted the complainant and registered a case against the company owner. The complainant stated that he had been contacted by a person who had downloaded a mobile app with the name, DG Smart, on his mobile phone. After that, he had shown the growth of share values to gain his trust.

Later, he opened a demat account and took Rs 81 lakh in instalments. The accused had mentioned his firm’s address as Vijay Nagar. When the police reached the address, they found no company of this name. During investigations, the Vijay Nagar police came to know that a company of this name was being run in the Tukoganj area. Cops raided Royal Estate Building and caught the company owner, Indar Singh, a resident of Shivpuri, from there.

Indar allegedly informed the police that he and his accomplice had made a fake app with the name DG Smart. With the help of the company’s employees, the accused downloaded the app to the complainant and duped him after showing him a fake index of stocks. The police have seized the computer, laptop, mobile phone and some documents from his office and further investigations are underway. His bank details have been called for and other victims are being contacted by the police.

Youth arrested for providing fake SIM card

In another case, the Vijay Nagar police arrested a man for providing a SIM card to an earlier arrested accused on Tuesday. According to the police, Shubham Prajapati, the director of an advisory firm, was arrested a few days ago. During questioning, he informed the police that a person had given him the SIM card. The police gathered information about the SIM provider and arrested the accused, Shubham Rai.

