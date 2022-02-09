Indore: ‘Extortion in treatment’ charge against hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of a woman’s family lodged a complaint against Mayur Hospital for negligence in treatment and taking ‘unnecessary’ bills from them after the death of the patient. The complaint has been lodged with collector Manish Singh and chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya in which the complainant alleged that the hospital had taken Rs 26,000 from them but did not provide treatment due to which their patient died.

“I admitted my mother, Lata Deshpane, to Mayur Hospital after she was found positive for Covid during treatment for UTI. The hospital administration kept her for three hours under the pretext of tests and treatment but they didn’t provide any treatment. Moreover, they asked us to take the patient to another hospital and refused to give treatment even though they admitted the patient,” Subodh Deshpande said. He said that the hospital took Rs 20,000 from them, but did not give a proper bill as they only got a raw bill on plain paper.

“Action must be taken against the hospital as our patient didn’t get timely treatment and died due to their negligence,” Deshpande mentioned in his complaint.

Meanwhile, director of Mayur Hospital Dr Riaz Siddiqui said that the family members of the deceased misbehaved with, and abused, the staff and did not even pay the bill of the hospital. “As the patient was Covid-positive, we asked them to take her to another hospital for dialysis. They hadn’t informed about her being positive earlier. The family members started abusing the staff and doctors when they were asked to take the patient to another hospital and left without proper discharge procedures,” he said.

