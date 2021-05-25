Indore: Extensive sanitization at Niranjanpur, Rajkumar vegetable markets

Indore: In view of Covid-19, Indore Municipal Corporation did extensive sanitization at Niranjanpur and Rajkumar vegetable and fruit markets on Tuesday. Collector Manish Singh and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal monitored the sanitization work while being present there.

As many as 15 vehicles were deployed at Niranjanpur for disinfecting the vegetable market. As many as 5 tractors, 5 big pressure machines and 5 pressure jet tankers did sanitization work at Niranjanpur vegetable market.

After work was completed at Niranjanpur, the duo officers reached Rajkumar vegetable and fruit market where 10 vehicles were doing santization work.

Sanitization work was carried out in the market area through 2 tractors, 2 big pressure machines and 6 jet tankers.

Before opening, IMC is disinfecting vegetable and fruits markets as many vendors were also tested positive for Covid-19.

On Monday, the IMC had carried out extensive sanitization work at Choithram Mandi, which is the biggest vegetable and fruit market in the city.