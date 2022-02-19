Indore: Experts urge farmers to adopt organic farming

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Organic farming is one of the ways to protect the environment and we need to adopt it so that our future generations remain healthy, said organic farming experts at a workshop held at Rangwasa village on Saturday. They also said that the price of organic goods will come down when the scale of production increases.



The event was organised by Regional Centre for Organic Farming, Jabalpur, a centre under the ministry of agriculture, Government of India.



Regional director of Regional Organic Farming Centre, Jabalpur, Dr Ajay Singh Rajput, joint director (Agriculture) of Indore division Alok Kumar Meena, deputy director agriculture (ATMA) Shirley Thomas, organic farming expert and progressive farmer Arun Deke and several other experts and farmers were present in the programme.



Dr Ajay Singh Rajput spoke on the status of organic farming in the country, State and in Chhattisgarh and explained in detail the new schemes of the Government of India to promote organic farming. Organic farming expert Arun Deke explained value addition in organic farming. He also threw light on the history of organic farming. He described organic farming as the need of the day.



Alok Kumar Meena said we will have to adopt organic farming to protect our soil, climate and health. Shirley Thomas elaborated on the activities of the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) project and placed emphasis on cluster formation and market development of organic products.



Organic farming expert Ashwini Singh said the Government of India is promoting organic farming in a big way.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:12 PM IST