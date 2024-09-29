Indore: Experts Stress On Sustainable Solutions For Industries In Workshop Organised By Confederation Of Indian Industry

Representative Image | EE Power

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Industries experts have laid stress on sustainable development of units. Highlighting the sustainability challenges, they said that addressing issues like water, energy and waste management are being faced by industries.

Industries should align with the national goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2070. The first edition of CII Sustainability Talks proved to be a gathering of sustainability experts under one roof.

Industries & enterprises across the city gathered to understand more about sustainability challenges and available solutions to align with national net zero targets 2070. They gathered in the workshop organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Sustainability Talks.

This was the first workshop conducted by new CII Centre Indore and aimed to help industries understand more about sustainability challenges in the country and get aligned with them.

The workshop brought and featured consultants from all three CII Centres of Excellence (CoEs) namely – CII-ITC Centre for Excellence for Sustainable Development, CII Green Business Centre (Green Co) & CII Triveni Water Institute to spread awareness and promote sustainable practices across sectors in the region.

Sunil Chordia in his welcome address emphasised the need for industries to adopt sustainable practices and how investment in these practices is a long-term investment which will help improve credibility, effectiveness and profitability of companies.

Sanjay Jain, a scientist involved with MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) shared a presentation on Extended Producer’s Responsibility and shared his knowledge on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) in managing plastic waste, urging producers, importers and brand owners to register on the Centralised EPR Portal.

The address highlighted the need for compliance to ensure environmental sustainability. Dr Jasleen Bhatti, highlighted the need for strategic planning and commitment to sustainability goals within the industrial sector and how CESD through its pilot initiative of climate charter India, can help industries make a baseline analysis of their Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions.

Manpreet Singh discussed the significance of energy-efficient air handling systems in reducing operational costs and environmental impact. His address underscored the role of innovative technologies in enhancing sustainability in industrial operations.

Jimmy Shah highlighted the critical role of net zero transitions and carbon markets in achieving sustainable development. His address focused on strategies for industries to effectively navigate and benefit from carbon trading mechanisms.