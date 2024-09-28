Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 29: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kohi Fiza, MP Nagar, Vallabh Nagar & More; Check Full List Here | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 29 to facilitate maintenance work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings :

Area Barrai, Katara, Vallabh Nagar, Paride city, Global park, Ruchi life and nearest area.

Area Idgha filter plant, Vip guest House , Kohi fiza, Karbala Road, Misha Apartment ,Mahapor Niwas,Housing board and Nearest area.

Time 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area Industrial area and Nearest area.

Time 09:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area Ashok vihar, Ashok Samrat, Dashra Maidan, Antyoday Nagar, Durga Mandir, Ashoka Garden, Nagar Nigam colony, Dashmesh Nagar and nearest area.

Area Shivaji Nagar, Jail hill, central school and nearest area.

Area Nirmala Devi gate, Alok dham, Varun homes, DK homes and nearest area.

Time 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area MP Nagar zone-1,Hotal Nisagra, Hotel amer palace, press complex, parmali wallace, Dainik jagran, Amarkant bhawan, Swadesh press and nearest area.

Time 09:00 Am to 01:00 Pm