Indore: Experts advise caution, warn of second Covid wave

Indore: With Covid-19 cases increasing in the city once again, experts believe that the number of patients with serious illness would also be seen post festivities.

Explaining the reasons for the same, doctors said that people are refraining from visiting doctors even after having symptoms of the disease as they want to stay at home during festivities.

Respiratory medicine expert in Choithram Hospital Dr Pradeep Jain said, “As cases of Covid- 19 are increasing, people should take extra care as social involvement has also been increased. Many people with symptoms like cough, cold, body ache, and fever are not visiting doctors only with the fear of being admitted and preferring home remedies.”

He said that the delay in admission and getting treatment will lead to increase in severity of cases.

“Delay in getting tested and treated would prove dear to people as along with increasing severity, it will also increase the spread of the virus,” Dr Jain added.

Meanwhile, district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said, “Every city is seeing a second wave of cases and its effect would be seen in Indore as well. People should not avoid symptoms and refrain from getting tested as it is not only dangerous to them but for all.”

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said that they will increase sample testing post-Diwali again to contain the virus in the limited areas.

“Fortunately, we have not seen the spread of the virus in any new area for last 15 days and will try to keep the same trend ahead,” he said along with appealing people to follow Covid protocols.

Fever clinics to remain close on Sunday

For the first time in the last five months, city’s fever clinics will be closed for a day on Sunday. Team of doctors and staff will also remain on leave for a day due to Diwali. They worked for half day on Saturday and will take the first holiday after many months. As many as 45 fever clinics are running in the city.