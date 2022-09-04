e-Paper Get App
Indore: Exhibition, seminar on tribal freedom fighters at DAVV

Vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain reviewed preparation of the event during a meeting held at DAVV on Sunday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 09:51 PM IST
DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya are going to jointly organise an exhibition and national seminar on theme "contribution of tribal heroes in the freedom struggle" from September 14 to 16.

Governor Mangubhai Patel would preside over the national seminar on September 15.

Rector Ashok Sharma, registrar Anil Sharma, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes coordinator Vaibhavji Surange, Deepmala Rawat, Dr Chandan Gupta and others were present at the meeting.

“The main object of the seminar and exhibition is to make people aware of the contribution of the tribal heroes in the freedom struggle,” Jain said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

