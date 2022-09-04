Indore: Rotary Club’s literacy programme ‘TEACH’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Rotary Club, on Sunday, organised a literacy programme, TEACH, with the aim of eradicating illiteracy from India. This literacy programme is a mission working parallely with government and non-government organisation programmes. More than 250 Rotary representatives participated in the intercity meet on literacy. Kamal Sanghvi, chairman, Rotary India Literacy Mission; Rakesh Dubey, coordinator, RSK, Bhopal; and Diwa Mishra, nodal officer, DHE, Bhopal, were invited as special guests to the event.

Sanghvi said the club was now focusing on engaging club members in literacy and tech programmes. The focus is not only on children, but on introducing a support programme for teacher’s which will not focus on training teachers. He added, “The programme of the literacy mission brings a better version to adult education. The Aasha Kiran Scheme will help poor children grab a chance and educate themselves.”

The club is determined to form happy schools, where Rotary members will focus on introducing facilities at government or government-aided schools. The Aasha Kiran Scheme will be open to the general public, where all the members can make a contribution of Rs 2,500. The amount will be used to educate poor children and the development of the process can be traced by the donor, making it a transparent process.

