 Indore: Excise Raids At 25 Places, Liquor Worth ₹ 74,000 Seized
46 cases have been registered against people found serving and preparing liquor illegally in the district.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 08:43 AM IST
Indore: Excise Raids At 25 Places, Liquor Worth ₹ 74,000 Seized | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Excise Department raided many places including restaurants, dhabas and other places in the district on Saturday where liquor was being served illegally. English and illicit liquor worth Rs 74000 was recovered from there. Also, the restaurant and dhaba owners were booked by the officials.

On the instruction of the district collector, the teams of the excise department raided more than two dozen places including the places where illicit liquor was being prepared and seized liquor and raw material from there. A total of 46 cases have been registered by the excise officials. Over one kilogram of Bhang was also recovered from a place during the drive.  

Excise department officials said that strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal liquor trade. Such action will help in maintaining law and order in the district and curb illegal activities. The Excise Department is continuously making efforts against illegal liquor trade in the district.

A man was arrested while carrying MD drugs worth Rs 1.5 lakh in the Khajrana area. Police said that action has been taken against the drugs peddlers/suppliers in the area under the Eagle Claw operation. Acting on a tip-off, a man named Abdul Vazid, a resident of Laxmi Bagh Colony was arrested from the ground near Dastoor Delight Garden. A total of 15.2 grams of MD drugs was recovered from him. The value of the drugs is Rs 1.5 lakh in the international market. He is being questioned for his source of drugs.

