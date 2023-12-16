 Indore: Exam Centres To Accommodate 15% More Students Than Capacity
95 centres made for supplementary exams of second year of undergraduate courses

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 12:37 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has made 95 centres for supplementary exams for second-year students of undergraduate courses starting next week. While the number of students is relatively low, the university stated that centres would accommodate 15 per cent more students than their capacity.

Around 15,000 students of BA, BCom, BSC, BSW and BJMC are going to take the supplementary exams.

There are 40 centres each for BCom and BA and 15 centres have been reserved for BSc students. According to officials, this time the number of centres has been reduced, because other colleges could not allocate more classrooms for the exam. The reason being that they had to conduct classes for completion of courses.

As per the university, around 1000 students have been allotted centres in big government colleges, which is 15 per cent more than their capacity.

Exam controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari said that evaluation will be started as soon as the exams get over. “An outline has been made regarding the tasks related to evaluation. As soon as the papers are over, the colleges will have to deliver the answer sheets to the evaluation centre of DAVV,” he said.

Tiwari stated that 200 teachers have been given the responsibility of examining the answer books. The evaluation work is to be completed in 20 days. He said that the result will be released by January 30, because after this the students will be asked to fill the applications for the final year, exams of which are to be conducted in the month of March.

