Indore: Ex-MP kin encroach govt hospital borewell

Indore: A day after warning doctors for improving health facilities, health minister Tulsi Silawat on Monday was shocked to see poor state of affairs in Government Malharganj Polyclinic.Much to his surprise, the hospital’s bore well was encroached upon by family of ex-Member of Parliament Narayan Kesari. The family members installed locks on the bore well meant to provide water to patients.He paid a surprise visit to hospital on Monday. He found vehicles parked in a doctors’ chamber and old machines and equipment placed in X-ray room of the hospital.

Enraged, the minister reprimanded hospital incharge Dr Ashok Maloo and told chief medical and health officer to submit report in three days and to ensure action against staff and hospital. Silawat also found drains laid along front gate choked. There was no place for patients to sit. The health minister immediately called municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh and collector Lokesh Jatav on phone and directed them to visit the hospital and improve facilities.The minister also ordered officials to check allotment of Kesari family and to report at the earliest for getting it freed for hospital use.

Silawat reached hospital for checking the facilities after the complaint of medical negligence lodged by family members after death of a newborn but was stunned to see poor facilities of the hospital.“I was shocked to poor facilities at hospital. I have directed all the administrative officials and health officials to take immediate action. I will take action against those responsible in three days,” Silawat told Free Press.

Long queues for sonography

Before going to Malharganj Polyclinic, Silawat visited Government PC Sethi Hospital to check facilities and found the long queue of patients at registration counter and for sonography.He talked doctors to know the reason and found that only one radiologist is posted while the number of patients is high.

He directed officials to increase number of counters and send patients to other government hospital for sonography. He expressed displeasure at water spilled across hospital premises and defunct water coolers.“I visited hospital to check facilities. The only concern was large number of patients waiting for sonography. Directed doctors to make alternate arrangements,” Silawat added.