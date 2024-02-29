Indore: Ex-Congress Councillor Barges Into Journalist's House, Beats Him & Family For Publishing News Against Him

Indore: Former Congress Councilor Barges Into Journalist's House, Assaults Him And Family; Case Registered |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a brazen display of lawlessness, former Congress councillor Anwar Qadri barged into the house of a local journalist with a gun and assaulted him and his family. The accused thrashed the journalist for allegedly publishing a news against him.

The incident was reported in Badwali Chowki area of Indore late on Wednesday night.

CCTV video of Qadri and his men entering the house and creating a ruckus there has surfaced. After the victim filed a complaint, Sadar Bazar police got the victim medically examined and registered a case against the accused. The accused also filed a counter FIR.

According to Sadar Bazar police, the former councilor Anwar Qadri along with his associates entered Javed Khan's house. Here Qadri beat Javed with kicks and punches. Javed alleged that Qadri even beat the women of the house. The house was also vandalized.

Javed has taken out the CCTV footage of the incident and complained to the Sadar Bazar police. On the complaint of Javed, the police have registered a case against former councilor Anwar Qadri, Zuber, Anees Qureshi and Aslam under sections including assault.

'Mother was also beaten'

Javed told the police that he lives in South Bajaria and is a journalist by profession. “At 6 pm, a news article was written on WhatsApp against Anwar Qadri regarding illegal property acquisition. Due to this, Anwar and his associates entered my house on Wednesday night,” he said.

He added that Anwar Qadri had a gun in his hand. “He started abusing me for publishing news on WhatsApp. When my mother Zohrabi came forward in my rescue, she was also beaten with kicks and punches. They beat me up too. I injured my chest and leg,” he said.

Anwar accused Javed of threatening to kill him

In this matter, former councilor Anwar Qadri has also filed a case against Javed Khan for threatening him on mobile. Anwar said in his complaint that he does property work. On Wednesday night at 9 pm, a call came on his mobile from Javed Khan's mobile. Then Javed abused him and said, “You should be cautious, I am a wrestler. When I asked why he was saying this, Javed threatened to kill me.”