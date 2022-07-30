Indore: Event organised to mark Svanidhi Mahotsav

Our Staff Reporter

Indore



A programme organised on Saturday at Ravindra Natya Grah under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Indore Municipal Corporation on the occasion of Svanidhi Mahotsav in which the the beneficiaries of government welfare scheme Prime Minister Street Vendor scheme were felicitated and launching of svanidhi song has been done.



Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said Minister of State Kaushal Kishore was the chief guest in the programme. On this occasion, Minister Tulsi Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani and a large number of street vendors and their family members were present.



Commissioner Pal said that under this, weekly programmes were organized by the crporation from July 24 to July 30 in which children and families of Swanidhi beneficiary were taken to the local zoological museum, children's painting competition was organized, digital literacy camp and health check-up capns were organised.



Additional Commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar said that the programme was inaugurated by the guests by performing Kanya Poojan and lighting the lamps. After launching of Svanidhi song and other performances, cheque for loan of Rs 50,000 also given to the beneficiaries.

