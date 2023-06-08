Indore: Evening Rain Cools City, Similar Conditions To Prevail Today Also

Dark Clouds Covered the evening Sky, Lightning Flashed | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent showers with varying intensity lashed various parts of the city again after a break of a couple of days, on Wednesday. The change in weather turned the evening weather pleasant following a hot and humid afternoon. However, the relief remained short-lived as the cool breeze after the rains could be experienced in the city only for a couple of hours and the humidity started rising again.

The Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the condition would remain the same on Thursday as the city would continue to witness light rainfall with thunderstorm.

In the morning, it was humid and the Sun remained partially cloudy and the temperature continued to increase throughout the day. The showers in many parts in the evening caught many people unawares, and they were seen running for shelter.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 38.7 degrees Celsius, which was one degree less than normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, which was also one degree below normal.

Morning and evening humidity was 63 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather will remain cloudy for the next three days and precipitation may continue.

“The cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists while a trough from north Chhattisgarh to North Interior Karnataka across Telangana at 0.9 km above mean sea level also persists,” Met officials said adding “Moisture incursion is taking place due to these systems causing rains in Madhya Pradesh.”

Power outage at 5 feeders due to bad weather

Gusty winds followed by rains disrupted power supply at 5 feeders of 11 KV out of 525 in Indore city circle. Trees fell on power lines at 4 places leading to faults and disruption in power supply. “The power supply in the affected areas was restored in about half an hour. During this, 150 employees and officers were on duty,” said West Discom.