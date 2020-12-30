Indore: Emergency landing of flight to save gasping child in vain

Indore: Following breathing problem of a 7-month-old onboard child passenger, the New Delhi-Bengaluru flight had to make an emergency landing at the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Wednesday. However, the child later died in the hospital.

ATC Tower informed the local airport administration at 5.35 pm that an Indigo flight 6E-2248, travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru was diverted to the city airport due to a medical emergency. The flight landed at here at 5.55 pm. A 7-month-old infant who was suffering from hydrocephalus was offloaded along with his parents. Hydrocephalus is a condition in which fluid accumulates in the brain, typically in young children, enlarging the head and sometimes causing brain damage. Official sources informed that the ambulance immediately rushed the child as Dev Jaiswal and his parents Durgesh Jaiswal and Anu Jaiswal, to nearby Bhantia Hospital at 5.58 pm along with paramedical staff from Shelby Hospital. Due to his critical condition, he was further referred to Aurobindo Hospital. The patient and his family are from Gorakhpur. The hospital sources said that the infant was brought dead, who was being taken from New Delhi to Bengaluru particularly for treatment.